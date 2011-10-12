Shares in Man Group fall nearly 7 percent and top the FTSE 100 fallers' list after its flagship hedge fund posted heavy losses last week, hit by a sharp reversal in equity markets and subsequent bond-market sell-off.

The firm is also weighed by a target price cut by Goldman Sachs, as part of a bearish sector note, in which it also lowers targets for Schroders , GAM Holding , Ashmore and Aberdeen Asset Management , citing a weak third-quarter and low visibility.

The equity market's third-quarter sell-off and weaker asset flows on increased volatility, leading to lower margins as investors moved into less risky assets like bonds, would all impact the sector, as would recent moves in the dollar/euro exchange rate, it says.

The investment trends have prompted a price-earnings derating of 20 percent year-to-date for the average asset manager under coverage, Goldman says, leading it to cut its earnings per share forecasts and price targets.

