Shares in Travis Perkins rise 4.8 percent after the British builders' merchant and DIY retailer, in a trading update, expresses confidence in its ability to outperform its competitors against a difficult market backdrop.

Davy, in a note, describes the update as "very reassuring" in the prevailing circumstances, with year-to-date revenue growth of 53 percent a little better than its full-year forecast growth rate of 52 percent, "a nice cushion entering the final quarter".

"Travis Perkins' update highlights once again the group's quality. A feature in recent times has been market share gains, and this continued in Q3," Davy says.

The broker, however, says that while the firm is unquestionably cheap on valuation metrics, the stock "lacks a catalyst at present and there is plenty to be nervous about for a UK consumer-facing stock".

Davy repeats its "neutral" rating on the stock.

