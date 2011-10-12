Shares in Premier Foods drop more than 10 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 faller, taking the stock's decline since the food producer issued a full-year profit warning on Oct. 7 to almost 60 percent, with Exane BNP Paribas the latest broker to slash its target price for the firm.

Exane cuts its target price for Premier Foods by 90 percent to 1 pence, down from 10 pence, and reiterates its "underperform" rating on the stock.

"An 8.0 percent Q3 volume decline in a cold-weather biased portfolio during one of the worst UK summers on record managed to surpass even our bearish expectations. With Premier set to enter the critical Q4 period (circa 50 percent of FY profit) at what appears to be a structurally lower run-rate, the only question is the quantum of the Q4 decline," the broker says in a note.

Exane reduces its full-year 2011 pro forma trading profit estimates for Premier Foods by 18 percent to 175 million pounds, down from 214 million pounds, but says it would not be too surprised to see an eventual outcome below its seemingly bottom-of-the-pack estimate.

The broker says that applying its peer average of 10 times full-year 2012 estimated EV/NOPAT multiples to its revised estimates gives a value of -5 pence per Premier Foods share, hence Exane thinks the only value in the equity is that of optionality.

"We struggle to see an equity escape route from here: EBITA is haemorrhaging; high yield markets are unsupportive ... and strategic buyers are only likely to bottom-fish for Premier has few (if any) must-have assets," Exane concludes.

