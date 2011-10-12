The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.3 percent in midday trade, underperforming the wider market, with the FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent and the midcaps 1.1 percent firmer.

Beowulf Mining jumps over 24 percent, in strong volume -- at more than four times its 90-day daily average -- after the firm says a report from Swedish research group Raw Materials Group shows the commercial potential of its flagship iron ore projects, Ruoutevare and Kallak.

Herencia Resources adds more than 13 percent after the company unveils high grade drill results at the Paguanta project in northern Chile.

