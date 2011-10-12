Shares in Burberry gain 2.8 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, as the British luxury goods group issues a reassuring first-half trading update, leading CFD specialist H20 Markets to upgrade its stance on the stock to "hold" from "sell".

H2O Markets says it published a "sell" note on Burberry in May because it felt that, with the shares having increased sevenfold over the last 2 1/2 years, the stock looked disproportionately vulnerable to any negative fundamental developments.

"Results for year ending 31 March were largely in-line with expectations, but the half year update today shows that Burberry has continued to deliver impressive growth, particularly in China, and there seems to be little effect on the rate of growth from the global economic slowdown," the broker says in a note.

H20 Markets adds that since its May note, Burberry shares have consolidated, and although the market cap is still high versus peers, a 30 percent increase in revenues and the group's sheer growth momentum largely mitigates the premium valuation.

For more on Burberry's update, double click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net