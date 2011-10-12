Shares in Italian auto maker Fiat SpA rise 5 percent to an eight-week high, supported by a tentative labour deal between its U.S. Chrysler unit and trade unions.

One Milan trader says the labour deal is positive news prompting short-covering on Fiat after its recent hefty losses.

A second trader says the Chrysler labour deal "is important but we have to see the details and if pensions costs are going to rise."

Fiat is outperforming a 3.4 percent rise in the STOXX Europe auto index .

