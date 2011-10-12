Shares in Eurasian Natural Resources (ENRC) climb 7 percent, outperforming a rallying mining sector, as Deutsche Bank says it sees the firm's recent deal to take up a $650 million option to control Kazakh coal producer Shubarkol Komir as a boost for the company.

"The deal is a positive for ENRC and... it has limited governance issues. We increased our net present value by 0.4 percent post the announcement and we see upside risk on the deal," Deutsche Bank says in note.

ENRC's shares have risen more than 25 percent in the past week, outperforming the broader mining sector, but they remain down 36 percent on the year compared to a 27 percent decline for the miners.

