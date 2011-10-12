The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.7 percent higher, while the blue chips advance 0.9 percent and the midcaps gain 1.6 percent.

Cadogan Petroleum drops 12 percent after the explorer reports a mixed operational update on its wells in Ukraine, with the Zagoryanska 1 well proving to be non-productive after testing, while logging of Pokrovska 1 indicated areas v24/v25 to be gas bearing.

Beowulf Mining jumps 20.6 percent in strong volume after the firm says a report from Swedish research group Raw Materials Group shows the commercial potential of its flagship iron ore projects, Ruoutevare and Kallak.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

$1 = 0.640 British Pounds)