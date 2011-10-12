Shares in British blue chip engineer Weir Group add 3.3 percent, with peer IMI ahead 2.9 percent, both outperforming a 0.4 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, as Berenberg Capital Markets Equity Research starts coverage of the two with "buy" ratings.

Overall, Berenberg starts coverage of eight stocks supplying into the automation end-market, with its preferred stocks being Weir, IMI, and Swedish peers Sandvik and SKF (SKFb.ST), both also initiated with "buy" ratings.

Sandvik shares gain 2.7 percent in Stockholm, with SKF up 0.1 percent.

Berenberg says it expects the quartet to outperform relative to the STOXX Europe 600 index <.STOX > and the STOXX 600 industral Goods & Services index over the next 12 months.

"The key reasons are strong organic growth and EPS CAGR, favourable end-market and product exposure and compelling valuations. The breadth and depth of automation end-markets offer many good investment opportunities, particularly given where we are in the industrial cycle and with current macro uncertainties," the broker says in a note.

Berenberg also initiates coverage with "hold" ratings on British firms Rotork and Smiths Industries , Sweden's Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), and Swiss firm Sulzer .

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net