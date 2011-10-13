Stock index futures point to European shares falling, giving up some of the strong gains of recent days, after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data.

Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are down 0.4 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 0.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares is up 14.5 percent from its September low.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Rio Tinto Q3 OUTPUT

Roche Holding AG Q3 SALES

Carrefour SA Q3 SALES

Suedzucker AG Q2

Investment AB Q3

Ashmore Group Plc Q1 TRADE

Renishaw Plc TRADING

Ladbrokes Plc TRADING

Omega Pharma NV Q3 TRADE

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3

Google Inc Q3

Safeway Inc Q3

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0600 DE HICP FINAL Sep

0715 CH Comb. PPI m/m Sep

0830 GB Trade Aug

1230 US Int'l trade Aug

1230 US Jobless claims W/E

