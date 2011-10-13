The 30-day implied volatility for Italy's FTSE MIB index fell to 34.7 percent on Wednesday, a level not seen since late July, as euro zone policymakers' plan to recapitalise European banks helped ease some of the concerns that a Greek default would possibly morph into a systemic banking crisis.

The 30-day implied volatility for Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX 35 fell to hit their lowest level in six weeks, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.

Although the implied volatility for Britain's FTSE 100 only slipped to its lowest level since mid-September, it remained below of those major European indexes, at 25.3 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net