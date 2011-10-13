European shares fall in early trade as investors take profits following recent sharp gains after below forecast Chinese trade data prompt worries about global growth.

Miners feature among the worst performers on the growth concerns after the weaker than expected Chinese data, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 1.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.4 percent at 973.63 after hitting a nine-week closing high in the previous session on news that political parties in Slovakia have reached agreement on ratifying a plan to boost the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund.

Rolls-Royce jumps 7.9 percent, outperforming the FTSE 100 index which is down 0.5 percent, after Pratt & Whitney says it will buy Rolls-Royce's share of International Aero Engines consortium for $1.5 billion.

