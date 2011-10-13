Shares in International Airlines Group rise 2.5 percent as Deutsche Bank upgrades its recommendation on the firm to "buy" from "hold" and lifts its earnings forecasts, after robust traffic data and on compelling valuation grounds.

"We are upgrading our recommendation because September premium traffic was stronger than our expectations and because valuation looks compelling," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"We continue to expect some softness in premium traffic towards year end but a collapse (comparable to Sept 08) now looks unlikely."

The broker raises it earnings per share estimates by 2.5 percent in 2011 and 7 percent in 2012, and lifts its target price to 260 pence from 250 pence.

