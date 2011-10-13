Shares in Ashmore slide 7.3 percent, the top faller on the FTSE 100 in heavy trade after the emerging markets-focused investment house reports a worse than expected quarterly update, in which the company says it lost more than 10 percent of its assets.

By 0740 GMT Ashmore had traded near 90 percent of its average 90-day volume.

Keith Baird at Oriel Securities says the fall in total assets under management (AuM) to $58.9 billion was below Oriel's estimate of $61 billion and, as a result, earnings estimates for 2012 will be reviewed for a cut.

"The shares have rallied strongly off the low of 306 pence on 4 October but remain underperformers on a 1 month basis with -22 percent relative. There may be some pressure on the back of the fall in AUM and earnings per share revisions but we retain faith in the shares longer term," Baird says, keeping his "buy" rating.

Analysts at Charles Stanley say while the long-term growth story at Ashmore remains appealing, "the recent signs of risk aversion in emerging market bonds and slower flows suggest earnings expectations will be under pressure".

