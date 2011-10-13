Shares in telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent rise 10 percent, the top gainers on France's CAC 40 index , as traders cite short covering after the Financial Times says the company is selling its Genesys Laboratories unit, which makes equipment for the call center business, for $1.5 billion.

"This is very good news because the $1.5 billion price tag had been mentioned as a potential price for the whole Enterprise division," a Paris-based trader says.

"We strongly believe that Alcatel's management will commit to use this cash inflow to repair its balance sheet. The CDS should fall, short squeeze possible."

A spokesman for Alcatel declines to comment on the report.

The stock surges 10.6 percent to 2.29 euros, staging its biggest one-day rise since last February, and running into strong resistance on its 50-day moving average.

It opened an upside gap at the opening bell which, combined with a downward gap opened last week at around the same level, forms an 'island reversal' chart pattern that signals a trend reversal. The stock is down 50 percent from a high hit in May.

