Shares in European cement makers are higher, tracking strong gains by Mexican peer Cemex whose shares were temporarily halted by the Mexican stock exchange on Wednesday.

Cemex's stock has risen by more than a third since slumping to a 13-year intraday low last week on fears that slowing growth would undermine its ability to pay its debts.

"Cemex's gains provide some inspiration over here," a trader says, pointing to German cement maker HeidelbergCement , whose shares rise 3.5 percent to the top of Frankfurt's DAX index .

French peer Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim are also up 2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

