Shares in French retailer Carrefour drop 5.8 percent, the biggest losers on the STOXX Europe 600 index , after the company issues its fourth profit warning in as many months, fuelling doubts about the retailer's turnaround plan.

"Expectations were low heading into this statement, and consensus is already at the bottom of management's lowered guidance range of -15 percent to -20 percent year-over-year decline in EBIT (earnings before interest and tax)," Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts say in a note.

"However, we remain concerned that we are seeing no improvement of trends in France, and we think that consensus estimates for next year are too optimistic."

The stock tests a support level at 16.83 euros, which represents the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the Sept. 23-Oct. 6 rally.

