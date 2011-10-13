Shares in Booker gain 3.1 percent after Britain's biggest cash and carry wholesaler posts a 22 percent rise in first-half profit, which prompts Peel Hunt to raise its year-end forecasts, while the broker says it sees limited further upside for the shares.

"Booker has had an excellent first-half ... We are increasing our full-year numbers by 3 percent," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"The business continues to trade well against a tough market background, but the shares look up with events on 18.5 time price earning," the broker says, maintaining its "hold" rating.

