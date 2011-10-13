Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown rise 1.6 percent, outperforming a weak FTSE 100 , after the British investment manager reports a robust quarterly performance against the backdrop of falling markets.

The company says net new business inflows of assets during the three months to Sept. 30 were up 24 percent from a year earlier at 680 million pounds ($1.072 billion).

"Even in markets like this, Hargreaves will outperform as the attractions of consolidating investments on the Vantage platform remain regardless of equity market conditions," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker warns near-term upsdie might be limited with regulatory concerns taking the sheen of the group's performance, but it says the company's valuation (December 2011 EV/NOPAT standing at 21.1 times) can be justified by the growth being delivered, in addition to future potential opportunities.

In comparison, other financials haven't fared so well against the austere economic backdrop.

Emerging markets-focused investment house Ashmore saw assets slump after an emerging market sell-off in its quarterly update, while hedge fund firm Mang Group on Wednesday said its flagship hedge fund posted heavy losses last week.

