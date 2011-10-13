Shares in Ophir Energy fall more than 6.5 percent to lead the FTSE mid-cap fallers after the firm announces plans to buy Dominion Petroleum , up 42 percent, in a 118 million pound ($186 million) all-share deal.

The move, to expand its portfolio of projects in East Africa, is welcomed by many analysts including Oriel Securities, which keeps its "buy" rating on Ophir, with a 242 pence target price from its current 226.5 pence.

"Overall this looks like a good transaction that will materially add to Ophir's exploration position in an area that is attracting substantial industry interest and after adjusting for the shares issued for Dominion our risked NAV + EMV stands at 329p/share," they say in a note.

For Dominion shareholders, meanwhile, Westhouse Securities says the deal "represents a good uplift on the pre-bid share price, even though it is an all-share offer. The deal diversifies Dominion's shareholders' exposure to exploration and puts them into a better-funded vehicle."

