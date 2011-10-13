The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent in early trade, just outperforming a 0.4 percent decline by the FTSE 100 index, with the FTSE 250 index up 0.1 percent.

Mouchel Group drops 15.4 percent as the infrastructure and maintenance group says it has entered talks with its lending banks regarding expected covenant breaches caused by a profit warning last week, and as it named Grant Rumbles as its new Chief Executive after the departure of Richard Cuthbert.

East Africa-focused explorer Dominion Petroleum soars 45 percent higher to 5.3 pence after mid cap oil and gas peer Ophir Energy agrees a 5.9 pence each all-share deal for the small cap firm, offering 0.0244 Ophir shares for each Dominion share, valuing Dominion in total at 118 million pounds.

