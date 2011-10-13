Shares in Ladbrokes rise 2.1 percent, outperforming a 0.8-percent weaker FTSE mid-cap index , as Britain's second-biggest bookmaker says operating profit increased by 8.5 percent in the third quarter and that it is on track to meet full year expectations.

"Ladbrokes has delivered a good 3Q and provided more detail on its ongoing turnaround strategy. This will see the launch of a new sportsbook platform in 1Q12 with further inplay enhancements, additional third-party games in machines and online, and an upgraded mobile platform in 2Q12," Evolution Securities says in a note.

The broker retains its "buy" stance on the stock saying the shares are trading at just 8.7 times their FY11E price-to-earnings (P/E) and have a dividend yield of 6.1 percent.

The company, which on Monday pulled out of talks to buy online rival Sportingbet , made an operating profit of 49.7 million pounds ($78.4 million) in the quarter to end-September.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net