Shares in Roche fall 3.6 percent to become the biggest faller on the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index after the Basel-based drugmaker posts weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales.

Quarterly sales for Roche fall to 14.5 percent to 9.82 billion Swiss francs ($11 billion), falling short of estimates, with the company expecting a strong franc to hit full-year earnings by 14 percent.

"We would expect some small cuts to consensus earnings (for 2012 and beyond, 2011 guidance was re-iterated) following third-quarter 2011 sales, and consequently we would expect some weakness in the shares today," JPMorgan analysts say.

Peers GlaxoSmithKline , which releases quarter-three results on Oct. 26, and AstraZeneca, which reports quarter-three earnings on Oct. 27, are both down 0.8 percent.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net