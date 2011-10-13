Shares in German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSG_p.DE gain 2.8 percent as Citigroup initiates coverage with a "buy" rating, saying it sees the company as a premium growth stock.

Citigroup says Hugo Boss offers a global footprint, strong revenue/earnings dynamics and a compelling valuation, underpinned by an improved balance sheet and high dividend yield.

"We see underappreciated opportunities in retail expansion in Asia and the U.S., in product diversification, and in sales productivity improvement," it says in a note.

"Hugo Boss' horizontal, rather than vertical, brand positioning enables it to target a broad customer clientele and maintain a very coherent price positioning across different labels."

