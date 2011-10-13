The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.4 percent by midday, outperforming bigger declines by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both down 0.7 percent.

Ceres Power drops 16.8 percent after the clean technology firm says its revised plan means that group is likely to continue to incur losses at the operating level, as it posts a full-year loss per share of 16.04 pence versus 15.16 pence a year earlier.

Ceres says it continues to monitor closely its existing cash resources, which stood at 26.7 million pounds at the year end, and it anticipates raising an initial tranche of further funding during the next 12 months.

Zytronic jumps 12.2 percent after the touch sensors specialist manufacturer says it has performed strongly during the final quarter and is confident that its financial performance for the full year will be ahead of market expectations.

