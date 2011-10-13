The FTSE Small Cap and the FTSE 100 both close down 0.7 percent, while the mid caps indexe slips 0.9 percent.

Ceres Power sheds 10.9 percent after the clean technology firm says its revised plan means that group is likely to continue to incur losses at the operating level, as it posts a full-year loss per share of 16.04 pence versus 15.16 pence a year earlier.

Ceres says it continues to monitor closely its existing cash resources, which stood at 26.7 million pounds at the year end, and it anticipates raising an initial tranche of further funding during the next 12 months.

East Africa-focused explorer Dominion Petroleum surges 51.4 percent higher to 5.3 pence after mid cap oil and gas peer Ophir Energy agrees a 5.9 pence each all-share deal for the small cap firm, offering 0.0244 Ophir shares for each Dominion share, valuing Dominion in total at 118 million pounds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net