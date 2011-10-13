Shares in Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) fall more than 11 percent after billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis abandons plans to take over the British pubs and restaurant group, in which he is the biggest shareholder through his Piedment investment vehicle.

"With this uncertainty surrounding this offer now cleared it suggests that MAB are awaiting another potential suitor to enter the play ... The cash offer of 230 pence still remains too cheap and does not represent the fair value which remains we think at over 350 pence," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

"MAB still trades at a sector discount that must be capitalised on and appreciated for any other offer being tabled and we feel that upside remains in MAB over the medium term on the long side."

