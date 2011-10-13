HSBC is "overweight" European energy, telecoms and insurance shares for their high yield qualities, and says valuations are attractive for yield sectors, with large institutional investors underweight.

"The market is not discriminating between high and low growth equities," HSBC says in a note on its European strategy.

"The spread of sector P/E multiples is as narrow as it has been in 40 years. This creates an opportunity in that it is likely to result in mispriced equities. High-yielding equities are a good starting point to look for cheap stocks."

HSBC says that sectors with emerging markets exposure offer the best earnings growth prospects but are not being priced at a premium.

As well as being overweight energy, telecoms and insurance for their yield qualities, HSBC says it overweight materials, consumer durables and IT for their emerging markets exposure.

