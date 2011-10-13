Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) rise more than 3 percent, sharply outperforming a 2.7 percent decline in the European banking sector , as speculation mounts about changes to top management following the Italian bank's governance overhaul.

BPM is set to appoint new management and supervisory boards as it switches to a dual-board system that should boost executive powers.

"It's been a while now that the stock moves on speculation of any new name that could relaunch the bank," says a Milan-based analyst who declines to be named. "Regardless of who will get the management (job), there will be a change anyway."

Italian banker Matteo Arpe -- famous for turning around Italian bank Capitalia -- said on Wednesday he would like to play a role in relaunching BPM but he would not accept compromises.

"The bank will have more operative flexibility, but I don't think that someone like Arpe, who did well in the past, can make miracles happen from one day to the next," the analyst adds.

BPM shares have lost 32 percent so far this year, compared with a 26.7 percent drop in the DJStoxx European banking index.

