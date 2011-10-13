European shares extend their intraday fall after Wall Street opens weaker, weighed by a drop in leading bank JPMorgan Chase & Co's quarterly earnings, as well as fresh worries about the pace of global economic recovery following the release of softer Chinese data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 1 percent at 966.36 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial average are all down between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent.

In Europe, banks and miners, which generally suffer more in a difficult economic environment, are among the top decliners, with the sector indexes down 3.3 percent and 3 percent respectively.

