Shares in Kingfisher fall 1.6 percent to feature among the top fallers on a weak FTSE 100 , as Oriel Securities downgrades its recommendation on Europe's No.1 home improvements retailer to "reduce" from "hold" on concerns over future growth.

"Without question Kingfisher has some interesting opportunities to grow overseas. However, management's inability to drive sales growth in the UK does matter, two thirds of the group's invested capital is tied up here," Oriel Securities says in a note.

"It is difficult to see how group returns can advance without a fundamental reshaping of the property portfolio in the UK to reflect shifts in spending towards the internet and trade formats."

