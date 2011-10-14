European shares fall in early trade, with banking shares coming under pressure following a move by Fitch Ratings to downgrade UBS and place seven other U.S. and European banks on credit watch negative.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 0.2 percent at 964.61 points. European banks fall 2.3 percent, while UBS is down 3 percent.

The index fell 1.1 percent on Thursday after hitting a nine-week closing high in the previous session.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net