Shares in Bowleven surge 38 percent after the British oil explorer finds more oil at its block off the coast of Cameroon and says it expects an upgrade to its resource estimates as a result.

"While initial indications are positive, commerciality confirmation will come on completion of the well and testing," Brewin Dolphin analyst Tracy Mackenzie says.

The broker raises her target on the stock to "buy" from "hold", but cautions that the expectation of an equity raise is likely to provide headwinds in the future.

"In order to fund a multi well programme in 2012 we expect funding of the order of at least $100 million to be required," she says.

