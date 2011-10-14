The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early trade, lagging a 0.4 percent rise for the FTSE 100 , but outperforming a 0.2 percent fall on the FTSE 250

Bowleven surges 38 percent after the British oil explorer finds more oil at its block off the coast of Cameroon and says it expects an upgrade to its resource estimates as a result.

British online fashion firm ASOS falls 8.8 percent after it posts a slowdown in its phenomenal sales growth during the second quarter, as its younger customers came under pressure in the economic downturn.

