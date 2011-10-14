Shares in Severn Trent fall 0.7 percent, underperforming a rising FTSE 100 , weighed by an HSBC rating downgrade on the water company to "underweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

The broker also reduces its operating profit estimates for 2012 and 2013 but expects the company to beat regulator Ofwat's cost targets by 2015.

HSBC, however, raises its target price to 1,580 pence from 1,560 pence on the firm's lower debt costs and better medium-term regulatory performance, but downgrades its rating as it believes all the good news is already priced in.

