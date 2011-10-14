The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.5 percent at midday, lagging bigger gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Bowleven leaps 43.5 percent after the British oil explorer finds more oil at its block off the coast of Cameroon and says it expects an upgrade to its resource estimates as a result.

Alterian sheds 11 percent as the software firm says three directors, Timothy McCarthy, Hugh McCartney and Michael Talbot have resigned by mutual consent, and adds that the board's review of the group's business is on-going.

Alterian says a plan for the future of the business, focusing on profit and cash generation, will be announced on or before Nov. 21.

"We note disappointingly that Michael Talbot has left. He was the key architect holder of the vision - the key customer guy . Selling the company promptly should be the next step. Hold and pray," says Panmure Gordon in a note cutting its target price to 75 pence from 96 pence.

