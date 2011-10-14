The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.8 percent higher, underperforming bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Bowleven surges 60.5 percent after the British oil explorer finds more oil at its block off the coast of Cameroon and says it expects an upgrade to its resource estimates as a result.

Alterian falls 11 percent as the software firm says three directors, Timothy McCarthy, Hugh McCartney and Michael Talbot have resigned by mutual consent, and adds that the board's review of the group's business is on-going.

Alterian says a plan for the future of the business, focusing on profit and cash generation, will be announced on or before Nov. 21.

Panmure Gordon cuts its target price for Alterian to 75 pence from 96 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net