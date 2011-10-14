Shares in Alterian drop 11 percent as the software firm says three directors, Timothy McCarthy, Hugh McCartney and Michael Talbot, have resigned by mutual consent, and that the board's review of the group's business is on-going.

Alterian says a plan for the future of the business, focusing on profit and cash generation, will be announced on or before Nov. 21.

"We note disappointingly that Michael Talbot has left. He was the key architect holder of the vision -- the key customer guy . Selling the company promptly should be the next step. Hold and pray," Panmure Gordon says in a note cutting its target price to 75 pence from 96 pence.

The broker also notes that Alterian says it is trading in line with expectations, but says that given the change in year-end it is unsure what these expectations might be.

"Hopefully it (Alterian) can start to rebuild . Be careful not to throw out the baby though," Panmure adds.

