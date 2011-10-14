Shares in Hunting add 6.5 percent, the third-biggest FTSE 250 riser, with the index up 1.2 percent, as Goldman Sachs starts coverage of the British oil services firm with a "buy" rating and a 6-month price target of 815 pence, implying 34 percent upside potential.

"Hunting has built a portfolio of premium equipment suited to challenging onshore shale and deep water plays. Recent acquisitions have enhanced the group's presence in the US market. Reflecting its strong position in these high growth segments, we forecast above consensus growth and expanding returns," Goldman says in a mid cap sector review.

The broker says its preferred sector stocks are Hunting and Austrian firm Schoeller-Bleckmann , on which it reiterates its "Conviction Buy" list rating. Schoeller-Bleckmann shares rise 3.2 percent.

Goldman also initiates coverage on French peer Bourbon with a "sell" rating and price target of 16 euros, implying 20 percent downside potential.

"The group (Bourbon) has a strong presence in Africa and in shallow water segments, however we forecast low growth relative to deep water in these segments. It combines net gearing near to covenant limits and an ambitious fleet expansion programme, suggesting high sensitivity to any reversion in margins," the broker says.

Bourbon shares in Paris are up 2.3 percent, reflecting a rally by global equity markets

