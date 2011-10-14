Shares in GlaxoSmithKline slip 0.1 percent, underperforming a strong FTSE 100 index, up 1.2 percent, as Barclays Capital downgrades its rating for the drugmaker to "equal-weight" from "overweight", while raising its target price to 1,600 pence from 1,500 pence.

"Over the course of this year, a number of factors have driven positive relative performance in GSK shares. However, this now means that some other EU Pharma stocks seem better value and offer more upside relative to expectations, even as currencies and capex recalibrate our target," BarCap says in a European drugs sector review.

The broker says, as a result, its conviction for GSK is reduced leading it to lower its rating for the stock, although the firm remains more preferred in UK Pharma versus AstraZeneca , which is up 0.5 percent.

