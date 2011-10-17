The ratio of put/call open interest on Euro STOXX 50 rises to 1.1356, hitting a more than four-week high, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows, indicating further improvement in investors' sentiment after a sharp sell off in the third quarter.

The put/call open interest ratio hit a peak of 1.3853 on Feb. 17, a day before the Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue-chip index, hit a 28-month high.

Apart from the put/call open interest ratio, the 30-day implied volatility for major European indexes also falls sharply.

Britain's FTSE 100 fell to 23.6 percent on Friday to a 10-week low, while that for Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 eased to their lowest in eight weeks, Datastream data shows.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net