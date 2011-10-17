Goldman Sachs sees attractive upside to longer-dated Euro STOXX dividends <0#FEXD:> as the term structure is more inverted, it says in a note, citing the often "more compelling risk-return" than that for the underlying stock.

"Trading dividends on a differentiated view can offer a more compelling risk-return trade-off than trading a stock on an out-of-consensus view on earnings because of the multiple additional factors that drive equity prices," they say.

"Longer-dated dividends can also provide an equities replacement trade. Implied dividend growth can provide information for equities and credit," they add.

