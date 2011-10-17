Sanofi , Belgacom and AstraZeneca are among the best bets for investors looking for secure income on a credit default swap-adjusted yield basis, analysts at Citi say in a note.

The three stocks, along with others including GlaxoSmithKline , Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), and Roche all have CDS below 150 basis points and adjusted dividend yields of above 4 percent, they say.

On the flip side, stocks with a CDS above 250 basis points and a 2011 dividend yield above 5 percent "could be carrying some dividend risk", the broker adds, citing sectors including financials and utilities.

Among those at risk are firms including Nokia , Man Group , Telefonica , Portugal Telecom and Santander , the broker adds.

