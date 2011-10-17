Citigroup analysts are "wary about chasing Spanish stocks too far in the near-term", after a strong monthly performance that saw the IBEX 35 outperform other European indexes, rising 17 percent from its Sept. 12 lows, and after a recent downgrade of the country's credit by Standard & Poor's.

"Our country model favours growth, strong balance sheets and tilts towards strong macro. Spain does not score well, nor does Italy," the broker says in a note, adding that the UK has "jumped to Top 3".

"This would suggest selling Spain into recent strength. Short IBEX/Long FTSE (or DAX)," they add.

Stocks that have "run hard in the rally", include Telefonica , Iberdrola and FCC , among others.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net