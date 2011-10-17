Shares in BP gain 5.1 percent in robust volume after the oil group and Anadarko , its partner in the well that caused the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, agree a settlement on cleanup costs, which traders say could signal BP's recovery of costs from the other major contractors involved in the 2010 disaster.

BP says that as part of the deal, whereby Anadarko will pay it $4 billion, Anadarko will no longer pursue its allegations of gross negligence against BP and that the deal excludes possible government fines the parties may have to pay.

"It goes a long way to draw the line under the issues that BP have had over the last almost year and a half now, and it bolsters up their cash position," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital, says.

"I don't think they'll be paying out a special dividend any time soon, but they could go back on the acquisition trail, because they need to re-bolster their assets."

"If Anadarko pays up, you could find that the other two -- BP's contractors Transocean , which owned the Deepwater Horizon rig, and Halliburton , which carried out cementing on the well -- could eventually end up paying up as well," he adds.

Transocean shares are up 3 percent.

