London-listed shares in Rio Tinto rise more than 3 percent, tracking overnight gains in Australia , after the global mining heavyweight says it plans to scale back its lower-margin aluminium operations and sell assets estimated by Deutsche Bank analysts to be worth $8 billion.

Oriel Securities rates Rio Tinto as "buy" with a target price of 5,538 pence and says the assets could be worth around 250 pence a share versus 774 pence for its combined valuation of the aluminium division. At 0807 GMT, the stock is trading at 3,456 pence a share.

"If this value is unlocked then we see clear upside value to the group in potentially raising EBITDA margins for the aluminium division and increasing its competitiveness in an energy-strapped world," the broker says.

