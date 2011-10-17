Shares in G4S drop 16.4 percent, to become the bottom performer on the FTSE 100 index , in volume more than twice its 90-day daily average after the security services firm launches a rights issue to fund a deal to buy Danish outsourcing service provider ISS .

G4S says it would pay 1.53 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) to ISS, half in cash and half in shares, and would raise 1.88 billion pounds, net of expenses, to fund the deal through a rights issue. It will also assume ISS's debt of 3.67 billion pounds.

As a result, Seymour Pierce downgrades G4S to "hold" from "buy" and says "although G4S has in the past proven effective at integrating large acquisitions, this will double the size of the group and there is bound to be some transactional risks in the short term."

G4S also releases an interim management statement which is in-line with expectations.

