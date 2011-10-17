Shares in Aviva gain 4.4 percent as UBS lifts its rating on the stock to "buy", citing reduced tail risk for the most Euro-exposed of the UK insurers, as global stock markets rise on mounting expectations of a firm plan to tackle the region's debt problems at next weekend's EU summit.

"If more stable asset markets follow progress on sovereign concerns, then Aviva's high asset leverage and above average Euro exposure imply upside rather than downside," UBS says in a note.

"An orderly recapitalisation of the banks also implies more stable distribution via Aviva's biggest channel on the continent," the broker says.

Aviva has underperformed its peers significantly over the past few months as politicians failed to get a handle on the sovereign debt crisis. In the past quarter, Aviva dropped 30 percent against a 21-percent fall on the FTSE 350 Life Insurance index .

