Shares in Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest climb 9 percent after releasing preliminary third-quarter results with higher harvest volume than the firm guided for in July.

"The share price reaction is a bit surprising as the result numbers were more or less neutral or slightly below consensus," Carnegie analyst Dag Sletmo says.

Shares in Marine Harvest are down 19 percent over the last month as market prices on fish have declined.

"It could be because of a bit of short covering ... and maybe some had expected a very weak Q3 considering where the (salmon) prices have gone, but as Marine Harvest sold such a big share of the volumes on contract in this quarter the lower prices hasn't hurt margins so much," Sletmo says.

