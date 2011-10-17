(Repeats to remove extraneous word in headline)

Shares in German carbon fibre producer SGL Carbon are indicated to open 8 percent higher on a report BMW and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are both considering upping their stake in the company.

German magazine Der Spiegel reports BMW is considering the number of shares it could buy, but adds that it makes sense to acquire more than 20 percent in order to gain majority control over SGL together with billionaire Susanne Klatten, a large shareholder in BMW and who owns 29 percent of SGL.

"If so, the German watchdog will consider this as pooling of interest which will trigger a takeover offer," a German trader says.

The magazine adds that Volkswagen is considering raising its SGL holding, last reported at 8.2 percent in February.

BMW could not be reached for comment, while VW declines to comment.

